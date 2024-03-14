Now Is A Good Time To Buy Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC)

During the recent session, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC)’s traded shares were 10.24 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.66% or $0.84. The 52-week high for the LAC share is $12.38, that puts it down -88.43 from that peak though still a striking 42.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.81. The company’s market capitalization is $1.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.85 million shares over the past three months.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) registered a 14.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.66% in intraday trading to $6.57, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.03%, and it has moved by 57.55% in 30 days. The short interest in Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) is 15.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.37 day(s) to cover.