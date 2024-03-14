Now Is A Good Time To Buy Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC)

During the recent session, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC)’s traded shares were 10.24 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.66% or $0.84. The 52-week high for the LAC share is $12.38, that puts it down -88.43 from that peak though still a striking 42.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.81. The company’s market capitalization is $1.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.85 million shares over the past three months.
Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) trade information
Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) registered a 14.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.66% in intraday trading to $6.57, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.03%, and it has moved by 57.55% in 30 days. The short interest in Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) is 15.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.37 day(s) to cover.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.76%. While earnings are projected to return -858.31% in 2024.
LAC Dividends
Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders
Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) insiders own 0.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.56%, with the float percentage being 25.66%. General Motors Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 251 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 30.0 million shares (or 18.51% of all shares), a total value of $195.03 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 3.59 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $23.32 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF owns about 1.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.5 million, or about 0.93% of the stock, which is worth about $9.78 million.