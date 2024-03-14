Now Is A Good Time To Buy Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ: HSAI)

During the last session, Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.79% or -$0.5. The 52-week high for the HSAI share is $19.25, that puts it down -313.09 from that peak though still a striking 29.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.28. The company’s market capitalization is $444.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 810.17K shares over the past three months.
Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) trade information
Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) registered a -9.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.79% in intraday trading to $4.66, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.74%, and it has moved by 12.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.48%. The short interest in Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) is 0.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.94 day(s) to cover.
Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Hesai Group ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) shares have gone down -53.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.57% against 12.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 56.30% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $46.92 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $90.21 million by the end of Jun 2024.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.73%. While earnings are projected to return 60.25% in 2024.
HSAI Dividends
Hesai Group ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Hesai Group ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI)’s Major holders
Hesai Group ADR insiders own 23.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.67%, with the float percentage being 56.13%. Lightspeed Opportunity Fund, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.69 million shares (or 11.19% of all shares), a total value of $112.55 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 2.85 million shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 2.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $30.04 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hesai Group ADR (HSAI) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF owns about 1.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.42 million, or about 0.44% of the stock, which is worth about $5.39 million.