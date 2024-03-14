Now Is A Good Time To Buy Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX)

During the last session, Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s traded shares were 17.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 27.54% or $0.65. The 52-week high for the HRTX share is $2.99, that puts it up 0.66 from that peak though still a striking 83.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $451.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.87 million shares over the past three months.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) registered a 27.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 27.54% in intraday trading to $3.01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.37%, and it has moved by 14.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.42%. The short interest in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) is 24.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.11 day(s) to cover.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Heron Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) shares have gone up 128.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.00% against 11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 59.30% this quarter and then jump 74.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30.9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $33.7 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $29.61 million and $31.76 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.30% and then jump by 6.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.01%. While earnings are projected to return 73.33% in 2024, the next five years will return 47.50% per annum.

HRTX Dividends

Heron Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s Major holders

Heron Therapeutics Inc insiders own 0.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.21%, with the float percentage being 76.90%. Rubric Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 188 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.75 million shares (or 8.35% of all shares), a total value of $13.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.38 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 3.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.61 million, or about 2.56% of the stock, which is worth about $4.18 million.