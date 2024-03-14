Now Is A Good Time To Buy Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA)

During the last session, Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s traded shares were 1.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.37% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the GMDA share is $2.51, that puts it down -617.14 from that peak though still a striking 37.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $46.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.03 million shares over the past three months.

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) registered a 12.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.37% in intraday trading to $0.35, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.03%, and it has moved by -7.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.49%. The short interest in Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) is 9.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.51 day(s) to cover.