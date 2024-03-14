Now Is A Good Time To Buy Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX)

During the recent session, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s traded shares were 1.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.69% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the ENVX share is $23.90, that puts it down -203.3 from that peak though still a striking 6.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.34. The company’s market capitalization is $1.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.46 million shares over the past three months.
Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information
Enovix Corporation (ENVX) registered a -0.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.69% in intraday trading to $7.88, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.32%, and it has moved by -29.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.34%. The short interest in Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) is 36.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.08 day(s) to cover.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Enovix Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enovix Corporation (ENVX) shares have gone down -45.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.45% against 5.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -45.00% this quarter and then drop -10.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 190.90% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.87 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.04 million by the end of Jun 2024.
ENVX Dividends
Enovix Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders
Enovix Corporation insiders own 15.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.79%, with the float percentage being 62.69%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 364 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 12.93 million shares (or 7.67% of all shares), a total value of $101.75 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 9.89 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $77.81 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enovix Corporation (ENVX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.67 million, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $28.91 million.