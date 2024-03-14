Now Is A Good Time To Buy D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE: QBTS)

During the last session, D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS)’s traded shares were 9.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.81% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the QBTS share is $3.20, that puts it down -47.47 from that peak though still a striking 81.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.40. The company’s market capitalization is $246.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.61 million shares over the past three months.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) registered a -1.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.81% in intraday trading to $2.17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.63%, and it has moved by 60.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 258.68%. The short interest in D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) is 9.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.71 day(s) to cover.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that D-Wave Quantum Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) shares have gone up 119.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -30.23% against 22.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.10% this quarter and then jump 40.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.73 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.56 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.4 million and $2.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 97.50% and then jump by 124.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -17.67% in 2024.

QBTS Dividends

D-Wave Quantum Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

D-Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS)’s Major holders

D-Wave Quantum Inc insiders own 3.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.03%, with the float percentage being 71.77%. Public Sector Pension Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 59.43 million shares (or 60.09% of all shares), a total value of $124.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.94 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $16.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of D-Wave Quantum Inc (QBTS) shares are 180 Degree Capital Corp and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that 180 Degree Capital Corp owns about 0.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.59 million, or about 0.60% of the stock, which is worth about $1.23 million.