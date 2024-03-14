Now Is A Good Time To Buy Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK)

During the last session, Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s traded shares were 32.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.76% or $0.62. The 52-week high for the CLSK share is $23.45, that puts it down -37.05 from that peak though still a striking 88.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.05. The company’s market capitalization is $3.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 46.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 34.35 million shares over the past three months.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) registered a 3.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.76% in intraday trading to $17.11, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.23%, and it has moved by 6.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 650.44%. The short interest in Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) is 24.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.59 day(s) to cover.