Now Is A Good Time To Buy Camber Energy Inc (AMEX: CEI)

During the last session, Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI)’s traded shares were 1.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.63. The 52-week high for the CEI share is $1.89, that puts it down -800.0 from that peak though still a striking 28.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.15. The company’s market capitalization is $22.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.45 million shares over the past three months.
Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) trade information
Camber Energy Inc (CEI) registered a 1.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.05% in intraday trading to $0.21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.02%, and it has moved by 32.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.94%. The short interest in Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) is 8.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.06 day(s) to cover.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 96.67%.
CEI Dividends
Camber Energy Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders
Camber Energy Inc insiders own 3.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.93%, with the float percentage being 4.08%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.5 million shares (or 2.09% of all shares), a total value of $0.8 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.19 million shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Camber Energy Inc (CEI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.54% of the stock, which is worth about $0.22 million.