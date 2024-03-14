Now Is A Good Time To Buy C3.ai Inc (NYSE: AI)

During the recent session, C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI)’s traded shares were 1.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.71% or -$0.52. The 52-week high for the AI share is $48.87, that puts it down -63.72 from that peak though still a striking 43.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.79. The company’s market capitalization is $3.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.31 million shares over the past three months.

C3.ai Inc (AI) registered a -1.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.71% in intraday trading to $29.85, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.04%, and it has moved by 3.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 41.47%. The short interest in C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI) is 34.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.43 day(s) to cover.

C3.ai Inc (AI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that C3.ai Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. C3.ai Inc (AI) shares have gone up 7.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -59.52% against 7.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -130.80% this quarter and then drop -66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $84.39 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $85.88 million by the end of Jul 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -62.57%. While earnings are projected to return -57.82% in 2024.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 29 and June 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

C3.ai Inc (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

C3.ai Inc insiders own 9.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.71%, with the float percentage being 51.62%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 410 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.82 million shares (or 8.56% of all shares), a total value of $357.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.95 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $180.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of C3.ai Inc (AI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $108.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.53 million, or about 2.20% of the stock, which is worth about $92.02 million.