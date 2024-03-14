Now Is A Good Time To Buy BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: BCAN)

During the recent session, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN)’s traded shares were 16.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.63% or -$0.01. The company’s market capitalization is $0.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.04 million shares over the past three months.
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) trade information
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (BCAN) registered a -13.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.63% in intraday trading to $0.02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -83.97%, and it has moved by -86.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.04%. The short interest in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.
BCAN Dividends
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN)’s Major holders
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc insiders own 66.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.79%, with the float percentage being 35.16%. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.66 million shares (or 1.68% of all shares), a total value of $2.19 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.14 million shares, is of Vident Investment Advisory, LLC’s that is approximately 0.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.46 million.
Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF owns about 0.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.98 million market value.