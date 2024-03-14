Now Is A Good Time To Buy BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: BCAN)

During the recent session, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN)’s traded shares were 16.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.63% or -$0.01. The company’s market capitalization is $0.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 20.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.04 million shares over the past three months.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) trade information

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (BCAN) registered a -13.63% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.63% in intraday trading to $0.02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -83.97%, and it has moved by -86.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.04%. The short interest in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:BCAN) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.08 day(s) to cover.