Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ: MREO) Continues To Thrive In 2024, As Its Stock Is Up 32.74% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.88% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the MREO share is $4.36, that puts it down -42.02 from that peak though still a striking 77.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.69. The company’s market capitalization is $393.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.70 million shares over the past three months.
Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information
Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) registered a -3.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.88% in intraday trading to $3.07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.76%, and it has moved by -17.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 249.91%. The short interest in Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) is 2.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.31 day(s) to cover.
Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) shares have gone up 112.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 105.41% against 13.40.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.31%. While earnings are projected to return 40.44% in 2024.
MREO Dividends
Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 26 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO)’s Major holders
Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR insiders own 0.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.41%, with the float percentage being 61.73%. Rubric Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 71 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 13.55 million shares (or 20.01% of all shares), a total value of $41.4 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 9.78 million shares, is of Soleus Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 14.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $29.87 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) shares are abrdn Healthcare Investors and abrdn Life Sciences Investors. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that abrdn Healthcare Investors owns about 1.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.49 million, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $1.49 million.