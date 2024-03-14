Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) Inclined 50.78% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the recent session, Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s traded shares were 3.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.16% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the LYFT share is $19.42, that puts it down -6.18 from that peak though still a striking 57.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.85. The company’s market capitalization is $7.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.11 million shares over the past three months.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) registered a 0.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.16% in intraday trading to $18.29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.33%, and it has moved by 50.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 114.92%. The short interest in Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) is 54.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.09 day(s) to cover.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lyft Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lyft Inc (LYFT) shares have gone up 62.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.69% against 19.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -71.40% this quarter and then drop -12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.15 billion as predicted by 28 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 27 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.26 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $981.42 million and $1.02 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.50% and then jump by 23.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.39%. While earnings are projected to return -8.05% in 2024, the next five years will return 11.20% per annum.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Lyft Inc insiders own 9.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.50%, with the float percentage being 85.59%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 517 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 55.31 million shares (or 14.65% of all shares), a total value of $530.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.32 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $290.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lyft Inc (LYFT) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 21.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $276.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.73 million, or about 2.58% of the stock, which is worth about $93.26 million.