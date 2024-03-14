Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU) Has Been Falling -63.65% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.74% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the LU share is $8.72, that puts it down -202.78 from that peak though still a striking 26.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.11. The company’s market capitalization is $1.65B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.83 million shares over the past three months.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) registered a -2.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.74% in intraday trading to $2.88, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.59%, and it has moved by 21.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.65%. The short interest in Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU) is 13.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.71 day(s) to cover.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lufax Holding Ltd ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) shares have gone down -39.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -80.45% against 13.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 90.00% this quarter and then drop -25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -42.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.05 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.02 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.79 billion and $1.47 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -40.90% and then drop by -30.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.51%. While earnings are projected to return -80.01% in 2024, the next five years will return -8.55% per annum.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Lufax Holding Ltd ADR is 0.36, with the dividend yield indicating at 12.37 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR insiders own 2.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.50%, with the float percentage being 16.98%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 228 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 7.92 million shares (or 1.38% of all shares), a total value of $22.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.65 million shares, is of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 1.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $21.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Baron Emerging Markets Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 7.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.47 million, or about 0.61% of the stock, which is worth about $9.93 million.