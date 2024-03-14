LFMD’s 24.81% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the recent session, LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.79% or $0.96. The 52-week high for the LFMD share is $9.11, that puts it up 7.61 from that peak though still a striking 88.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.14. The company’s market capitalization is $398.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 867.49K shares over the past three months.

LifeMD Inc (LFMD) registered a 10.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.79% in intraday trading to $9.86, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.81%, and it has moved by 64.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 682.54%. The short interest in LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) is 2.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.85 day(s) to cover.

LifeMD Inc (LFMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LifeMD Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LifeMD Inc (LFMD) shares have gone up 109.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.57% against 14.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $42.26 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $46.9 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $30.8 million and $35.95 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.20% and then jump by 30.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.48%. While earnings are projected to return 59.14% in 2024.

LFMD Dividends

LifeMD Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s Major holders

LifeMD Inc insiders own 19.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.20%, with the float percentage being 38.68%. Royce & Associates LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 102 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.02 million shares (or 2.83% of all shares), a total value of $4.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.73 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LifeMD Inc (LFMD) shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Royce Opportunity Fund owns about 0.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.43 million, or about 1.20% of the stock, which is worth about $1.88 million.