Is Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) Still A Buy After A 19.54% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s traded shares were 5.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.69% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the OCGN share is $1.28, that puts it down -23.08 from that peak though still a striking 67.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $266.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.75 million shares over the past three months.

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) trade information

Ocugen Inc (OCGN) registered a 5.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.69% in intraday trading to $1.04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.54%, and it has moved by 64.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.35%. The short interest in Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) is 36.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.47 day(s) to cover.