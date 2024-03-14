Is MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ: HOLO) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO)’s traded shares were 45.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 37.01% or $1.81. The 52-week high for the HOLO share is $113.00, that puts it down -1586.57 from that peak though still a striking 77.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.50. The company’s market capitalization is $39.80M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.57 million shares over the past three months.
MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) trade information
MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO) registered a 37.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 37.01% in intraday trading to $6.70, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.74%, and it has moved by -60.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.25%. The short interest in MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) is 0.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.
HOLO Dividends
MicroCloud Hologram Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO)’s Major holders
MicroCloud Hologram Inc insiders own 69.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.19%, with the float percentage being 0.61%. Xtx Topco Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 56779.0 shares (or 0.11% of all shares), a total value of $0.18 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 33243.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.1 million.
Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 28830.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72939.0 market value.