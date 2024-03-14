Is Lilium N.V (NASDAQ: LILM) Hit More of the Losses Given A -93.88% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.64% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the LILM share is $1.90, that puts it down -93.88 from that peak though still a striking 62.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.37. The company’s market capitalization is $517.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.62 million shares over the past three months.

Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Lilium N.V (LILM) registered a -2.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.64% in intraday trading to $0.98, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.11%, and it has moved by 6.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.01%. The short interest in Lilium N.V (NASDAQ:LILM) is 19.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.67 day(s) to cover.