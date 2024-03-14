Is Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)’s traded shares were 75.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 36.26% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the LICY share is $6.16, that puts it down -670.0 from that peak though still a striking 56.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $142.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.27 million shares over the past three months.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) registered a 36.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 36.26% in intraday trading to $0.80, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 95.91%, and it has moved by 72.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.71%. The short interest in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) is 14.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.48 day(s) to cover.