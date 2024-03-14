Is Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX: AULT) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT)’s traded shares were 24.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.48, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.56% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the AULT share is $693.22, that puts it down -144320.83 from that peak though still a striking 27.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.35. The company’s market capitalization is $1.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.72 million shares over the past three months.

Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) trade information

Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) registered a 22.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.56% in intraday trading to $0.48, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.50%, and it has moved by 15.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.92%. The short interest in Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX:AULT) is 1.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.16 day(s) to cover.