Is Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the recent session, Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s traded shares were 2.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.05, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.85% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the ACHR share is $7.49, that puts it down -48.32 from that peak though still a striking 64.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.77. The company’s market capitalization is $1.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.29 million shares over the past three months.
Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) trade information
Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) registered a -1.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.85% in intraday trading to $5.05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.60%, and it has moved by -2.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 72.77%. The short interest in Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) is 46.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.28 day(s) to cover.
Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Archer Aviation Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) shares have gone down -22.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.00% against 14.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 28.30% this quarter and then jump 52.10% in the quarter after that.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $500k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $500k by the end of Jun 2024.
ACHR Dividends
Archer Aviation Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR)’s Major holders
Archer Aviation Inc insiders own 26.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 45.76%, with the float percentage being 62.05%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 280 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 23.79 million shares (or 11.41% of all shares), a total value of $120.38 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 12.67 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $52.19 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Archer Aviation Inc (ACHR) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 12.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $61.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.82 million, or about 3.75% of the stock, which is worth about $39.57 million.