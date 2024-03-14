Investing In Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s traded shares were 2.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.83% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the SGMO share is $2.35, that puts it down -197.47 from that peak though still a striking 63.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.29. The company’s market capitalization is $139.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.20 million shares over the past three months.
Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) trade information
Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) registered a -8.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.83% in intraday trading to $0.79, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.27%, and it has moved by -2.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.11%. The short interest in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) is 10.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.03 day(s) to cover.
Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) shares have gone down -20.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.60% against 13.00.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.96%. While earnings are projected to return 66.41% in 2024.
SGMO Dividends
Sangamo Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s Major holders
Sangamo Therapeutics Inc insiders own 10.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.10%, with the float percentage being 56.17%. Wasatch Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 173 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.05 million shares (or 9.63% of all shares), a total value of $22.17 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 15.89 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $20.66 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund owns about 6.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.44 million, or about 2.51% of the stock, which is worth about $5.77 million.