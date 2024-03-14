Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) Is Decrease -65.93%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the recent session, Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.01% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the INVZ share is $4.39, that puts it down -232.58 from that peak though still a striking 1.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.30. The company’s market capitalization is $216.83M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.93 million shares over the past three months.
Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information
Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) registered a -4.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.01% in intraday trading to $1.32, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.91%, and it has moved by -16.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.93%. The short interest in Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ) is 14.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.6 day(s) to cover.
Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) estimates and forecasts
Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.30% this quarter and then jump 30.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 85.70% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.5 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.12 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.5 million and $1.06 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 266.70% and then jump by 383.00% in the coming quarter.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.35%. While earnings are projected to return 21.43% in 2024.
INVZ Dividends
Innoviz Technologies Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s Major holders
Innoviz Technologies Ltd insiders own 4.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.33%, with the float percentage being 44.28%. Fifthdelta Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 137 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.5 million shares (or 8.39% of all shares), a total value of $32.66 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 7.82 million shares, is of Citigroup Inc.’s that is approximately 5.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $22.21 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF owns about 2.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 million, or about 1.29% of the stock, which is worth about $4.06 million.