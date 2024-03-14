i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX): Is It Possible To Be Down -11.93% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX)’s traded shares were 0.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.73% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the IAUX share is $2.71, that puts it down -74.84 from that peak though still a striking 20.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.23. The company’s market capitalization is $462.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.23 million shares over the past three months.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) registered a -3.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.73% in intraday trading to $1.55, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.65%, and it has moved by 25.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.23%. The short interest in i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) is 17.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.01 day(s) to cover.