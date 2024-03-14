i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX): Is It Possible To Be Down -11.93% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX)’s traded shares were 0.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.73% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the IAUX share is $2.71, that puts it down -74.84 from that peak though still a striking 20.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.23. The company’s market capitalization is $462.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.23 million shares over the past three months.
i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) trade information
i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) registered a -3.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.73% in intraday trading to $1.55, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.65%, and it has moved by 25.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.23%. The short interest in i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX) is 17.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.01 day(s) to cover.
IAUX Dividends
i-80 Gold Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX:IAUX)’s Major holders
i-80 Gold Corp insiders own 19.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.78%, with the float percentage being 68.14%. Sprott Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 173 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 22.7 million shares (or 7.79% of all shares), a total value of $51.08 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 20.3 million shares, is of Orion Resource Partners (USA) LP’s that is approximately 6.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $45.67 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) shares are Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Sprott Gold Equity Fund owns about 15.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.46 million, or about 4.27% of the stock, which is worth about $24.67 million.