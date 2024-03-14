Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ: GRFS): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s traded shares were 1.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.12% or -$0.52. The 52-week high for the GRFS share is $12.15, that puts it down -108.76 from that peak though still a striking 8.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.30. The company’s market capitalization is $1.50B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.10 million shares over the past three months.

Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) registered a -8.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.12% in intraday trading to $5.82, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.83%, and it has moved by -30.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.55%. The short interest in Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS) is 7.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.73 day(s) to cover.

Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Grifols SA ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) shares have gone down -40.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 880.00% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 300.00% this quarter and then jump 53.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.8 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.95 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.7 billion and $1.81 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.00% and then jump by 7.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.97%. While earnings are projected to return 151.87% in 2024, the next five years will return 32.40% per annum.

GRFS Dividends

Grifols SA ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grifols SA ADR (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s Major holders

Grifols SA ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.80%, with the float percentage being 49.80%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 193 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 19.79 million shares (or 7.57% of all shares), a total value of $114.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.74 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 6.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $91.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grifols SA ADR (GRFS) shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that New Perspective Fund Inc owns about 13.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $77.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.66 million, or about 1.78% of the stock, which is worth about $27.05 million.