Given A -114.29% Drop From High, Can Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.67% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the QSI share is $3.90, that puts it down -114.29 from that peak though still a striking 38.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $258.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 792.31K shares over the past three months.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) registered a -2.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.67% in intraday trading to $1.82, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.04%, and it has moved by 3.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.33%. The short interest in Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) is 7.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.98 day(s) to cover.