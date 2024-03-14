Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR) Has Dropped -30.46% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR)’s traded shares were 2.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.25% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the GETR share is $0.81, that puts it down -189.29 from that peak though still a striking 50.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.14. The company’s market capitalization is $26.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.68 million shares over the past three months.
Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) trade information
Getaround Inc. (GETR) registered a 10.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.25% in intraday trading to $0.28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.53%, and it has moved by 12.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.46%. The short interest in Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) is 1.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.41 day(s) to cover.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Getaround Inc. (GETR) estimates and forecasts
In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.50% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.48 million by the end of Dec 2023.
While earnings are projected to return 21.30% in 2024.
GETR Dividends
Getaround Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR)’s Major holders
Getaround Inc. insiders own 14.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.81%, with the float percentage being 39.57%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.52 million shares (or 82.52% of all shares), a total value of $7.53 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 3.9 million shares, is of Braemar Energy Ventures III, LP’s that is approximately 14.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.36 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Getaround Inc. (GETR) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.22 million, or about 0.85% of the stock, which is worth about $0.12 million.