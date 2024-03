Following Its 52-Week Low, Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE: KODK)’S Share Price Rose 40.19% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 35.90%

During the last session, Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK)’s traded shares were 1.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.73% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the KODK share is $6.34, that puts it down -19.62 from that peak though still a striking 40.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.17. The company’s market capitalization is $421.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.27 million shares over the past three months.

Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) trade information

Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) registered a 1.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.73% in intraday trading to $5.30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.58%, and it has moved by 45.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.43%. The short interest in Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) is 4.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.07 day(s) to cover.