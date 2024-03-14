Following Its 52-Week Low, Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ)’S Share Price Rose 53.01% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 75.11%

During the last session, Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s traded shares were 1.3 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.46% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the ARQQ share is $1.65, that puts it down -98.8 from that peak though still a striking 53.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $136.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 946.57K shares over the past three months.
Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information
Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) registered a 5.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.46% in intraday trading to $0.83, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.85%, and it has moved by 33.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.63%. The short interest in Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is 2.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.54 day(s) to cover.
Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Arqit Quantum Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) shares have gone up 26.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.95% against 19.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2,791.80% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.04 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).
ARQQ Dividends
Arqit Quantum Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.