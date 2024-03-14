First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: FWBI) At $5.07 Is Worth A Gamble

During the recent session, First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s traded shares were 0.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -22.36% or -$1.46. The 52-week high for the FWBI share is $73.00, that puts it down -1339.84 from that peak though still a striking 45.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.75. The company’s market capitalization is $8.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 772.80K shares over the past three months.
First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) trade information
First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) registered a -22.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -22.36% in intraday trading to $5.07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -29.19%, and it has moved by 1.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.95%. The short interest in First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) is 30260.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.27 day(s) to cover.
First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that First Wave BioPharma Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) shares have gone down -41.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 88.85% against 13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 97.50% this quarter and then jump 93.80% in the quarter after that.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 60.56%. While earnings are projected to return 89.22% in 2024.
FWBI Dividends
First Wave BioPharma Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI)’s Major holders
First Wave BioPharma Inc insiders own 8.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.75%, with the float percentage being 5.17%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16477.0 shares (or 0.12% of all shares), a total value of $26363.0 in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 11797.0 shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $18875.0.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 16477.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26363.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1127.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $2096.0.