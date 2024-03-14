Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (NASDAQ: RAYA): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAYA)’s traded shares were 2.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 33.02% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the RAYA share is $2.68, that puts it down -182.11 from that peak though still a striking 53.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.44. The company’s market capitalization is $11.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 198.98K shares over the past three months.

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAYA) trade information

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (RAYA) registered a 33.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 33.02% in intraday trading to $0.95, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 36.27%, and it has moved by 67.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.14%. The short interest in Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAYA) is 27310.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.