Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (NASDAQ: RAYA): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAYA)’s traded shares were 2.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 33.02% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the RAYA share is $2.68, that puts it down -182.11 from that peak though still a striking 53.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.44. The company’s market capitalization is $11.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 198.98K shares over the past three months.
Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAYA) trade information
Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (RAYA) registered a 33.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 33.02% in intraday trading to $0.95, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 36.27%, and it has moved by 67.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.14%. The short interest in Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAYA) is 27310.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (RAYA) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Erayak Power Solution Group Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (RAYA) shares have gone down -24.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -26.32% against -0.90.
RAYA Dividends
Erayak Power Solution Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Erayak Power Solution Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAYA)’s Major holders
Erayak Power Solution Group Inc insiders own 72.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.37%, with the float percentage being 1.37%.