EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.78% or -$0.55. The 52-week high for the EH share is $25.78, that puts it down -82.19 from that peak though still a striking 39.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.63. The company’s market capitalization is $578.25M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 727.20K shares over the past three months.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) registered a -3.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.78% in intraday trading to $14.15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.63%, and it has moved by 45.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.75%. The short interest in EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) is 6.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.67 day(s) to cover.