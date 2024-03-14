During The Past Six Months, Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) Shares Took An -97.11% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s traded shares were 143.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 46.05% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the KTRA share is $5.98, that puts it down -4883.33 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.08. The company’s market capitalization is $4.77M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.34 million shares over the past three months.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) registered a 46.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 46.05% in intraday trading to $0.12, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 28.26%, and it has moved by 3.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.06%. The short interest in Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) is 2.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.18 day(s) to cover.