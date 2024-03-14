Does Opera Ltd ADR’s (NASDAQ:OPRA) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.90% or -$0.48. The 52-week high for the OPRA share is $28.58, that puts it down -77.63 from that peak though still a striking 49.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.17. The company’s market capitalization is $1.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 million shares over the past three months.

Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) registered a -2.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.90% in intraday trading to $16.09, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.27%, and it has moved by 45.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 79.37%. The short interest in Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) is 3.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.06 day(s) to cover.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Opera Ltd ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) shares have gone up 20.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -60.75% against 21.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.10% this quarter and then jump 21.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100.13 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $107.74 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $87.13 million and $94.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.90% and then jump by 14.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.58%. While earnings are projected to return -50.51% in 2024.

OPRA Dividends

Opera Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Opera Ltd ADR is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.97 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Opera Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s Major holders

Opera Ltd ADR insiders own 1.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.84%, with the float percentage being 10.98%. Greenhouse Funds, LLLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 125 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.21 million shares (or 2.45% of all shares), a total value of $43.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.48 million shares, is of Marshall Wace LLP’s that is approximately 1.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $29.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Opera Ltd ADR (OPRA) shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd owns about 0.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 85780.0, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $1.7 million.