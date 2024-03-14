Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ASLN) After A 12.09% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s traded shares were 4.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.47% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the ASLN share is $4.69, that puts it down -525.33 from that peak though still a striking 48.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $12.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 867.85K shares over the past three months.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) trade information
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN) registered a 9.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.47% in intraday trading to $0.75, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.09%, and it has moved by 36.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.71%. The short interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) is 19330.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.09 day(s) to cover.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN) shares have gone down -62.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.43% against 13.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.50% this quarter and then jump 51.20% in the quarter after that.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.32%. While earnings are projected to return 29.08% in 2024.
ASLN Dividends
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 25 and March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s Major holders
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR insiders own 0.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.90%, with the float percentage being 14.90%. Vivo Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.84 million shares (or 37.39% of all shares), a total value of $10.37 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 1.13 million shares, is of Tang Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 14.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.12 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN) shares are SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF owns about 9908.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21054.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7968.0, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $31872.0.