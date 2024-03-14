CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) Investing Potential Is $3.24

During the last session, CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s traded shares were 23.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 59.61% or $1.21. The 52-week high for the CXAI share is $21.00, that puts it down -548.15 from that peak though still a striking 68.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.03. The company’s market capitalization is $49.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.92 million shares over the past three months.

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

CXApp Inc (CXAI) registered a 59.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 59.61% in intraday trading to $3.24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 52.11%, and it has moved by 143.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.27%. The short interest in CXApp Inc (NASDAQ:CXAI) is 1.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.