CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) Are Up 42.58%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)’s traded shares were 6.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.13% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the COMM share is $6.92, that puts it down -346.45 from that peak though still a striking 42.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.89. The company’s market capitalization is $329.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.23 million shares over the past three months.
CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information
CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) registered a -3.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.13% in intraday trading to $1.55, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 40.91%, and it has moved by -34.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.34%. The short interest in CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) is 10.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.37 day(s) to cover.
CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that CommScope Holding Company Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) shares have gone down -58.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -107.81% against 10.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -165.70% this quarter and then drop -184.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -18.70% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.07 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.13 billion by the end of Jun 2024.
While earnings are projected to return -153.81% in 2024.
COMM Dividends
CommScope Holding Company Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.