Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR) Have Dropped -18.16% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s traded shares were 7.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.81% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the CIFR share is $5.60, that puts it down -65.68 from that peak though still a striking 58.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.40. The company’s market capitalization is $1.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.50 million shares over the past three months.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) registered a 7.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.81% in intraday trading to $3.38, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.89%, and it has moved by -13.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 85.71%. The short interest in Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) is 12.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.46 day(s) to cover.