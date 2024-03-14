Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) Has Grown 215.79% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s traded shares were 3.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.54% or $0.92. The 52-week high for the CRDF share is $4.59, that puts it up 15.0 from that peak though still a striking 82.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.94. The company’s market capitalization is $241.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.34 million shares over the past three months.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) registered a 20.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.54% in intraday trading to $5.40, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 38.82%, and it has moved by 196.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 215.79%. The short interest in Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF) is 1.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.23 day(s) to cover.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cardiff Oncology Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) shares have gone up 205.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.38% against 13.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -50.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $50k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60k by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $83k and $108k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -39.80% and then drop by -44.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.42%. While earnings are projected to return -4.78% in 2024.

CRDF Dividends

Cardiff Oncology Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CRDF)’s Major holders

Cardiff Oncology Inc insiders own 7.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.17%, with the float percentage being 16.41%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 72 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.94 million shares (or 4.35% of all shares), a total value of $2.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.76 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.59 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $0.87 million.