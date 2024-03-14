Can You Get A Quick Recovery From TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ: TCBP) Given A -4758.82% drop From High?

During the last session, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s traded shares were 1.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.56% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the TCBP share is $82.60, that puts it down -4758.82 from that peak though still a striking 50.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $1.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.26 million shares over the past three months.
TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information
TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) registered a -5.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.56% in intraday trading to $1.70, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 61.90%, and it has moved by 55.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.26%. The short interest in TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.
TCBP Dividends
TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders
TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.23%, with the float percentage being 10.25%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.53 million shares (or 6.52% of all shares), a total value of $0.29 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 75295.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 0.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $40809.0.