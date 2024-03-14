Can You Get A Quick Recovery From International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX: THM) Given A 2.82% jump From High?

During the last session, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.54% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the THM share is $0.69, that puts it up 2.82 from that peak though still a striking 56.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.31. The company’s market capitalization is $141.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 134.73K shares over the past three months.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM) trade information
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM) registered a 14.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.54% in intraday trading to $0.71, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.52%, and it has moved by 31.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.41%. The short interest in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.55 day(s) to cover.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.43%.
THM Dividends
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM)’s Major holders
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd insiders own 0.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.52%, with the float percentage being 70.92%. Paulson & Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 61.93 million shares (or 31.62% of all shares), a total value of $25.95 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 24.77 million shares, is of Sprott Inc.’s that is approximately 12.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $10.38 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Sprott Gold Equity Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund owns about 6.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.1 million, or about 3.11% of the stock, which is worth about $2.56 million.