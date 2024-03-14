Can You Get A Quick Recovery From International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX: THM) Given A 2.82% jump From High?

During the last session, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.54% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the THM share is $0.69, that puts it up 2.82 from that peak though still a striking 56.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.31. The company’s market capitalization is $141.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 134.73K shares over the past three months.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM) trade information

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM) registered a 14.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.54% in intraday trading to $0.71, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.52%, and it has moved by 31.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.41%. The short interest in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX:THM) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.55 day(s) to cover.