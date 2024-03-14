Boom Or Bust? Where Will Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s traded shares were 20.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.91% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the GERN share is $3.73, that puts it down -113.14 from that peak though still a striking 4.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.68. The company’s market capitalization is $955.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.45 million shares over the past three months.

Geron Corp. (GERN) registered a -6.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.91% in intraday trading to $1.75, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.67%, and it has moved by -26.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.70%. The short interest in Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) is 44.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.16 day(s) to cover.

Geron Corp. (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Geron Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Geron Corp. (GERN) shares have gone down -23.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.13% against 13.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -42.90% this quarter and then drop -22.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22,292.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30k by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $21k and $29k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 42.90% and then jump by 3.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.08%. While earnings are projected to return 0.00% in 2024, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Geron Corp. insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.01%, with the float percentage being 73.10%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 261 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 35.98 million shares (or 6.87% of all shares), a total value of $115.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.54 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 6.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $101.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Geron Corp. (GERN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 16.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.33 million, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $27.54 million.