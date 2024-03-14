Boom Or Bust? Where Will Auddia Inc (NASDAQ: AUUD) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s traded shares were 8.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.09% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the AUUD share is $38.50, that puts it down -1183.33 from that peak though still a striking 12.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.64. The company’s market capitalization is $2.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 141.23K shares over the past three months.
Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information
Auddia Inc (AUUD) registered a 9.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.09% in intraday trading to $3.00, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.81%, and it has moved by -36.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.50%. The short interest in Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD) is 23120.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.56 day(s) to cover.
AUUD Dividends
Auddia Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Auddia Inc (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s Major holders
Auddia Inc insiders own 20.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.78%, with the float percentage being 5.98%. Ayrton Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 1.21% of all shares), a total value of $99380.0 in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.18 million shares, is of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s that is approximately 0.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $75673.0.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Auddia Inc (AUUD) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63816.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 39965.0, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $16501.0.