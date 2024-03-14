Boom Or Bust: Where Does Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s traded shares were 0.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.18% or -$0.52. The 52-week high for the BE share is $21.26, that puts it down -123.55 from that peak though still a striking 11.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.41. The company’s market capitalization is $2.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.40 million shares over the past three months.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) registered a -5.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.18% in intraday trading to $9.51, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.91%, and it has moved by -15.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.80%. The short interest in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) is 37.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.7 day(s) to cover.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bloom Energy Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bloom Energy Corp (BE) shares have gone down -36.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 240.00% against 5.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 59.10% this quarter and then jump 94.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $255.71 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $331.77 million by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.66%. While earnings are projected to return 240.36% in 2024.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 07 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Bloom Energy Corp insiders own 11.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.31%, with the float percentage being 94.32%. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 455 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 32.45 million shares (or 14.43% of all shares), a total value of $310.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.69 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $226.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bloom Energy Corp (BE) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund owns about 18.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $180.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.4 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $61.22 million.