Boom Or Bust: Where Does Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE: AEVA) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA)’s traded shares were 1.69 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.03, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.36% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the AEVA share is $1.81, that puts it down -75.73 from that peak though still a striking 54.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.47. The company’s market capitalization is $269.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.64 million shares over the past three months.

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) registered a -6.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.36% in intraday trading to $1.03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.50%, and it has moved by 0.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.41%. The short interest in Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA) is 7.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.53 day(s) to cover.

Discover Tomorrow's Stocks Today!



When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.



Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market

Sponsored When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.

Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aeva Technologies Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) shares have gone up 11.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.88% against 12.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.00% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 103.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.7 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.85 million by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.15 million and $743k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 48.10% and then jump by 149.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 8.63% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

Aeva Technologies Inc insiders own 35.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.56%, with the float percentage being 68.00%. Sylebra Capital Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 27.1 million shares (or 12.17% of all shares), a total value of $33.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.49 million shares, is of Canaan Partners XI LLC’s that is approximately 8.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $14.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.11 million, or about 0.95% of the stock, which is worth about $1.99 million.