BITF’s -10.61% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s traded shares were 19.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.85% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the BITF share is $3.91, that puts it down -65.68 from that peak though still a striking 68.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $712.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 26.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 30.06 million shares over the past three months.
Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information
Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) registered a 0.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.85% in intraday trading to $2.36, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.61%, and it has moved by -23.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 187.80%. The short interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is 26.0 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.13 day(s) to cover.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Bitfarms Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) shares have gone up 105.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.33% against 19.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 82.30% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $53.37 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $58.39 million by the end of Jun 2024.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.31%. While earnings are projected to return 85.62% in 2024.
BITF Dividends
Bitfarms Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 19 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)’s Major holders
Bitfarms Ltd. insiders own 4.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.92%, with the float percentage being 21.94%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 152 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.3 million shares (or 2.87% of all shares), a total value of $9.26 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 4.23 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 1.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.22 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 12.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.26 million, or about 1.94% of the stock, which is worth about $5.79 million.