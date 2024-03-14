Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)’s traded shares were 1.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.78% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the BNED share is $2.26, that puts it down -258.73 from that peak though still a striking 4.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.60. The company’s market capitalization is $33.48M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) trade information

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) registered a 1.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.78% in intraday trading to $0.63, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -32.98%, and it has moved by -25.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.95%. The short interest in Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) is 1.12 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.2 day(s) to cover.