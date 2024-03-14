Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s traded shares were 1.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.24. The 52-week high for the ATXI share is $1.36, that puts it down -700.0 from that peak though still a striking 35.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.11. The company’s market capitalization is $6.30M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.39 million shares over the past three months.
Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information
Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) registered a -3.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.43% in intraday trading to $0.17, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.20%, and it has moved by 13.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.05%. The short interest in Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.
Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) estimates and forecasts
Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -138.50% this quarter and then jump 91.10% in the quarter after that.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.30%. While earnings are projected to return 28.83% in 2024.
ATXI Dividends
Avenue Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s Major holders
Avenue Therapeutics Inc insiders own 12.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.32%, with the float percentage being 3.81%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.55 million shares (or 6.17% of all shares), a total value of $0.65 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 52986.0 shares, is of Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation’s that is approximately 0.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $61993.0.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 9082.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10625.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6236.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $6766.0.