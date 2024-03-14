Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE: ALTM) Drops -57.36% From Highs, Now What?

During the recent session, Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM)’s traded shares were 1.56 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.44% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the ALTM share is $7.27, that puts it down -57.36 from that peak though still a striking 10.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.15. The company’s market capitalization is $4.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.82 million shares over the past three months.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) trade information

Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) registered a -4.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.44% in intraday trading to $4.62, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.60%, and it has moved by 4.64% in 30 days. The short interest in Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) is 57.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.24 day(s) to cover.