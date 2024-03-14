Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE: ALTM) Drops -57.36% From Highs, Now What?

During the recent session, Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM)’s traded shares were 1.56 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.44% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the ALTM share is $7.27, that puts it down -57.36 from that peak though still a striking 10.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.15. The company’s market capitalization is $4.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.82 million shares over the past three months.
Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) trade information
Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) registered a -4.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.44% in intraday trading to $4.62, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.60%, and it has moved by 4.64% in 30 days. The short interest in Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) is 57.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.24 day(s) to cover.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Arcadium Lithium PLC has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.30% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $279.54 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $307.78 million by the end of Jun 2024.
ALTM Dividends
Arcadium Lithium PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM)’s Major holders
Arcadium Lithium PLC insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.45%, with the float percentage being 18.47%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 613 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.22 million shares (or 5.76% of all shares), a total value of $13.24 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 0.17 million shares, is of Michigan (State Of) Teachers Retirement System’s that is approximately 4.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.73 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 96236.0 shares. This amounts to just over 2.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 77353.0, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $4.9 million.