Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) Has Been Rising 27.09% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s traded shares were 4.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 25.71% or $1.18. The 52-week high for the ANNX share is $6.67, that puts it down -15.6 from that peak though still a striking 72.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.57. The company’s market capitalization is $452.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.25 million shares over the past three months.
Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information
Annexon Inc (ANNX) registered a 25.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.71% in intraday trading to $5.77, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.11%, and it has moved by 6.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.95%. The short interest in Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) is 1.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.27 day(s) to cover.
Annexon Inc (ANNX) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Annexon Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Annexon Inc (ANNX) shares have gone up 155.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.23% against 13.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.30% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -39.49%. While earnings are projected to return 28.82% in 2024, the next five years will return 38.60% per annum.
ANNX Dividends
Annexon Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 06 and May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders
Annexon Inc insiders own 0.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.73%, with the float percentage being 110.37%. Alerce Investment Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 134 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.06 million shares (or 13.25% of all shares), a total value of $24.84 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 5.7 million shares, is of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC’s that is approximately 10.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $20.07 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Annexon Inc (ANNX) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund owns about 1.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 million, or about 1.90% of the stock, which is worth about $2.78 million.