Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT): Is It Possible To Be Down -3.02% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT)’s traded shares were 3.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.37% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the ALT share is $14.84, that puts it down -36.02 from that peak though still a striking 80.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.09. The company’s market capitalization is $586.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.66 million shares over the past three months.
Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information
Altimmune Inc (ALT) registered a 0.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.37% in intraday trading to $10.91, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.21%, and it has moved by 4.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.21%. The short interest in Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) is 10.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.81 day(s) to cover.
Altimmune Inc (ALT) estimates and forecasts
Statistics show that Altimmune Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Altimmune Inc (ALT) shares have gone up 318.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.99% against 11.30.
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 56.82%. While earnings are projected to return 18.02% in 2024.
ALT Dividends
Altimmune Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 26 and April 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.
Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders
Altimmune Inc insiders own 1.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.25%, with the float percentage being 68.96%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 187 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.66 million shares (or 6.95% of all shares), a total value of $12.93 million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 3.46 million shares, is of Nuveen Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.21 million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Altimmune Inc (ALT) shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account owns about 2.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 million, or about 3.07% of the stock, which is worth about $5.71 million.